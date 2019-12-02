Mae M. Woerner, 99 of Fairfield, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at The Brethren Home Community.
Born March 20, 1920 in Fairfield, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Ethel (Mull) Shriner. Mrs. Woerner was predeceased by her three husbands: Allen Shryock, William White and Arnold Woerner.
She was a lifelong member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fairfield. Mrs. Woerner owned and operated a large farm in the Fairfield area for most of her life.
She is survived by her two brothers, Harold Shriner and his wife Barbara and Donald Shriner; sister-in-law, Louise Shriner; five step-children: Darrell Woerner and wife Helen, Shelvy Comp and husband Dale, Linda Myers and husband Fred, Diane Heller and husband John and Kerry Woerner and wife Lynn and a number of nieces and nephews. Mrs. Woerner was predeceased by five siblings; Roy Shriner, Glenn Shriner, William Shriner, Margaret Kenes and Allen Shriner.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 256 Tract Road, Fairfield, with Fr. Christopher Onyeneke, celebrant. Interment will follow the Mass in St. Mary’s Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday at the church from 10 to 11 a.m. The family suggests memorials to St. Mary’s Catholic Church. The Monahan Funeral Home in Fairfield is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements, online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
