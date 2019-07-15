Daniel L. “Dan” Milhimes, 70, died Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the York Hospital.
Dan was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He worked for many years in the food service business in the Gettysburg area, working at The Pub and The Blue Patriot to name a few.
Dan was a very active supporter of the Adams Rescue Mission in Gettysburg.
There will be a gathering of friends on Saturday, July 20, 2019, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. Burial will be private.
Dan’s request for memorials was to the Adams Rescue Mission, 2515 York Road, Gettysburg, PA l7325.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
