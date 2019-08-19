Mary Jane (Wisotzkey) Conover, 90, formerly of Littlestown, died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Paramount Senior Living Center, Fayetteville.
She was married for 67 years to Guy L. Conover who passed away March 10, 2014.
Born Feb. 13, 1929, in Littlestown, Mary Jane was the daughter of the late Paul E. and Annie Lily (Baughman) Wisotzkey.
She attended Littlestown High School and was employed at the Fashion Shop in Hanover and Schottie’s Restaurant in Littlestown.
Mary Jane is survived by two sons, Larry R. Conover and wife Darla of Orrtanna, and Ronald B. Conover of Van Nuys, Calif.; four grandsons, Christopher and wife Kayla, Carson, Garret and Ian Conover; three great-grandsons, Casey, Carter and Cameron. Jane was predeceased by a granddaughter Brittany Conover; two sisters, Kathryn Frock and Helen Garner; and four brothers, Edgar, Warren, Sterling and Richard.
Mary Jane was a member of Redeemer’s UCC, Littlestown, and VFW Ladies Auxiliary in Littlestown. She loved playing in bridge clubs and bowling leagues for over 50 years.
Memorial Service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Redeemer’s UCC, Littlestown, with Pastor Sterling Fritz officiating. The family will receive visitors from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service.
Memorials in Mary Jane’s name may be made to her church, Redeemer’s UCC, 107 E. King St., Littlestown, PA 17340.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
