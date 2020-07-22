Leroy D. Dickinson, age 85, of Mont Alto, passed away suddenly Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at his residence. He was born April 20, 1935 in Wells Tannery, Pa., the son of the late Caulder E. and Flo (Truax) Dickinson.
Leroy worked as a mechanic at Knouse Foods Inc. In his spare time, Leroy enjoyed traveling, wood working, camping and eating his favorite foods. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Leroy is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Coleen (Hagerty) Dickinson; two daughters, Kim Racine of Howard City, Mich., and Sandra Eckenrode (Donald) of Mechanicsburg; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Maude Thomas of McConnellsburg and Gaye McConaughey of Huntingdon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, MaryAnn (Ramper) Dickinson; daughter, Jane Luckenbaugh; sister, Roberta Morrison; and three brothers, George, Percy and Clair Dickinson.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., Shippensburg.
Memorial service is at the discretion of the family.
