Garnet J. Mackling, 89, formerly of Gardners, passed away Jan. 30, 2020, in the Genesis Gettysburg Center, Gettysburg. She was born April 29, 1930, in War, West Virginia, to the late Wright and Lamp.
Garnet retired in 1992 from the former Sprint Company, where she was a central toll investigator. Garnet was also hostess at the Holly Inn for eight years.
Her memberships include the American Legion, Post 674 and Chambersburg Moose, Post 842. Garnet liked to read, work puzzles and camping.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, James L. Mackling; two daughters, June I. Sheffield of Hoover, Ala., and Kitty Davis of Newburg; two sons, Roy L. Fansler of Panama City Beach, Fla., and Harold H. Fansler of Miamisburg, Ohio; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, Pa., with Rev. Eric Mosemann officiating. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service and burial will be in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens.
