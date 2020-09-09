Joshua J. Stewart, 31, Hilliard, Ohio passed away Aug. 29, 2020, in Gettysburg.
He was born Nov. 6, 1986, in Columbus, Ohio, and is survived by his wife Stephanie and children, Rylee Jo, Savanna Rae and Jackson James Arden Stewart.
He is also survived by his loving grandmother, Sharon Boggs; sisters, Jordan and her husband Joshua, and Jenna, brother Jeremy and his wife Keri, and dad Kelly Cody and his wife Paula, all of Columbus, Ohio; plus many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Although he left behind his loving family, he was greeted in eternity by his mother, father and Aunt Dee.
Joshua was a phenomenal chef who loved sharing his ideas in the kitchen. He also loved to fish. He above all else enjoyed spending time with his wife and children, teaching Rae and Rylee how to cook and fishing with Jackson.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at the Gettysburg Church of the Nazarene at 3 p.m. Due to COVID 19, there will not be a reception following. A private Celebration of Life will be held in Columbus, Ohio, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Stewart Children Fund in care of 66 McGlaughlin Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online condolences and obituary available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
