Mary Ann Slazinski, 88, West Main Street, Fairfield, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020 ,at the Gettysburg Hospital.
She was born March 24, 1932, in Carrolltown, Pa., the daughter of the late John and Frances Zoldak Budicky. Her husband Donald Slazinski died in 1982.
Mary Ann was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fairfield, where she sang in the choir. She was a 1954 graduate of St. Francis School of Nursing in Pittsburgh, Pa. Mrs. Slazinski was a registered psychiatric nurse for over 40 years, first at St. Francis Psychiatric Hospital in Pittsburgh for 18 years and then at Spring Grove State Hospital in Catonsville, Md. But most of all, Mary Ann loved her time with her family and grandchildren.
Mrs. Slazinski is survived by three children, Donna King and her husband Bob of Cambridge, Ohio, Diane Novicki and her husband John of Fairfield, and Donald Slazinski and his wife Anna of Parkville, Md.; seven grandchildren, Mary, Heather, Anne, Jamie, Katharine, John IV, and Brittany; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Due to the COVID 19 virus private interment will take place with a Memorial Mass at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603; or the American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
