Viola M. (Herman) Shive, 77, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at her home. She was the wife of Jerry K. Swanger, and the late Fred A. Shive, who died Jan. 31, 1996.
Viola was born Feb. 28, 1943, in York Springs, the daughter of the late Norman and Ethel (Lobaugh) Herman.
Viola was a member of Chapel Hill Church of God in York Springs. She loved gardening, cooking, and taking care of others.
In addition to her husband Jerry, Viola is survived by a daughter Sandra S. Musselman and her husband William of Gardners; a son Stanley S. Shive and his wife Patricia of Gardners; three grandchildren, Breanna M. DeMonte, Seth Shive and Shay Shive, and their spouses; four great-grandchildren; three stepchildren; 10 step-grandchildren; and one step-great-grandchild. She was predeceased by a brother Norman Herman Jr.
Funeral services and burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Chapel Hill Church of God, 4521 Oxford Road, York Springs, PA 17372.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
