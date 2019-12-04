Verna E. Lawrence, 81, of McSherrystown, entered into God’s eternal care on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at the York Hospital, with her family by her side. She was the wife of John F. Lawrence with whom she shared 60 years of marriage on Oct. 10, 2019.
Born Dec. 11, 1937, in Hanover, she was the daughter of Averill T. and Margaret C. (Hemler) Simpson.
Verna was the owner/operator of Verna Lawrence Beauty Shop in McSherrystown for 50 years.
She was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church in McSherrystown and was a 1956 graduate of Delone Catholic High School, McSherrystown. Verna enjoyed playing cards, she was a Penn State and Baltimore Orioles fan, and enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren and attending their various activities.
Surviving in addition to her husband are five children, David J. Lawrence and wife Patricia of Frederick, Md., Margaret A. Hull and husband Alex of New Oxford, Diane M. Harnish and husband Robert of Paoli, Gregory T. Lawrence and wife Pamela of Hanover, and Michael F. Lawrence and wife Colleen of McSherrystown; five grandchildren, Matthew Lawrence, Morgan Hull, Megan Lawrence, Dylan Lawrence and Evan Harnish; amd one sister Margaret M. Hogan of Wayne. She was preceded in death by a brother Averill T. Simpson Jr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Annunciation Catholic Church, McSherrystown, with Rev. Charles L. Persing as celebrant. Burial will follow in Annunciation Cemetery, McSherrystown. Relatives and friends will be received 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Contributions in memory of Verna may be made to Annunciation Church HVAC Fund, 26 N. Third St., McSherrystown, PA 17344.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com.
