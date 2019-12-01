Robert E. Warrenfeltz, age 72 of East Berlin, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at his home. He was born Tuesday, Feb. 18, 1947 in Gettysburg, the son of the late Robert S. and Eutha V. (Heare) Warrenfeltz.
Robert graduated from Biglerville High School in 1967. He was formerly employed by BAE, defense contractor, in York for over 30 years. He was a member of Gettysburg Church of the Brethren and a life member of the Hanover VFW Post 2506.
He was avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed watching football and riding his Harley. Along with his wife, he enjoyed showing their Morgan horses. He served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Carla A. (Weaver) Warrenfeltz. He is also survived by two sisters, Sandra Stouck and Donna Fox, both of Gettysburg, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Patricia Baumgardner and brother Jeffrey Warrenfeltz.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 4 at Dugan Funeral Home with Pastor Ed Robbins officiating. Interment will be in Bendersville Cemetery with military honors conducted by Adams County Allied Veterans. A viewing will be held on Wednesday from noon until time of services.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Lung Association, National Headquarters, 1301 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW Suite 800, Washington, DC 20004. Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
