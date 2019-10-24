Veva Helen (Larmer) Chapman, 89, of Fairfield, died Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 23, 2019, at the Gettysburg Hospital.
Born April 2, 1930, in Lee Valley, Tenn., she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Ella (Mayo) Larmer.
She was the wife of the late Melvin G. Chapman Sr. who died Feb. 5, 2013.
Mrs. Chapman worked at the Gettysburg Sewing Factory until her retirement in 1963.
She was an extremely gifted seamstress who sold Civil War era wedding gowns, dresses, and children’s clothes. She sewed many handmade quilts, tailored clothing, knitted and darned.
She liked to can fruits and vegetables, and loved to garden and won the Yard of the Month Award in Gettysburg on several occasions.
She also enjoyed traveling back to Tennessee to see her relatives, as well as country and blue grass music.
She donated to the Gettysburg Battlefield Memorial to the troops from Tennessee.
Veva is survived by her son Melvin Chapman Jr. and his wife Bonnie of Fairfield; her grandson Michael Chapman and his wife Missy; her great-granddaughter Rachael Chapman; her four sisters, Mary Kate Price, Inez Dubbs, Juanita Cass, and Shirley Lefler; and her brother James Larmer. She was preceded in death by her brother Billy Larmer and her sister Jackie Bishop.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, with Pastor Steve Baker officiating. Burial will be in Fairfield Union Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the services Tuesday morning at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contribtions be made to the American Heart Association, 1019 Mumma Road, Wormleysburg, PA 17043.
