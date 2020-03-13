Glenn E. Miller, 81, of Gettysburg, Pa. died Tuesday evening, March 10, 2020 at the Gettysburg Hospital.
Born July 19, 1938 in McKees Rocks, Pa., he was the son of the late Glenn and Kathleen (Tyler) Miller. He was the husband of the late Mary A. (Demitras) Miller who died April 14, 2015.
Mr. Miller was a veteran of the United States Air Force serving during the Vietnam War as Air Force Police. He worked for a number of years as quality control supervisor at BMY in York, Pa.
Glenn is survived by his four children, David Miller, of Chambersburg, Jeanne Perry, of Fayetteville, Diane Strausbaugh, of New Oxford, Michael Miller, of Gettysburg; six grandchildren, Taylor Miller, Tyler Perry, Natalie Perry Braithwaite, Rebecca Strausbaugh, Reagan Miller, Devin Strausbaugh,; six great-grandchildren, Aiden Miller, Charlotte Miller, Adelynn Perry, Zechariah Perry, Chloe Braithwaite, Dakota Braithwaite, her brother, Bill Miller, of Pittsburgh, and her sister, Shirley Miller, of Pittsburgh.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, with Fr. Daniel Mitzel officiating.
Burial, with full military honors to be presented by the Adams County Allied Veterans, will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.