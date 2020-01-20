Susan C. (Rebert) Miller, 70, of Biglerville, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at her home. Born May 31, 1949, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late James C. and Helen L. (Bucher) Rebert.
Susan is survived by her husband of 40 years, Edmund S. Miller.
She was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Cashtown. Susan had worked for many years at the Gettysburg Hospital in the Medical Records Department. She loved her husband, children and grandchildren and enjoyed all of their activities.
In addition to her husband Ed, she is survived by her three children, Seth Miller and wife Carrie of Aspers, and twins, Rebecca Miller of Hamilton, Mont., and Heather Miller of San Jose, Calif.; three grandchildren, Nolan, Makennah and Bryce Miller; her brother James Rebert and wife Sue of Gettysburg; brother-in-law Paul Miller and his wife Janet of East Petersburg, Pa.; and nieces and nephews, Julia, Paul, Rachael, Adam, Ben, Colleen and Megan.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Trinity United Church of Christ in Cashtown, with Pastor Bill Schiller officiating. Interment will be in McKnightstown Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the church.
The family suggests memorials to Trinity UCC, P.O. Box 194, Cashtown, PA l7310.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
