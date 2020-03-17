Dorothy L. “Dot” (Paul) Clarenbach of Gettysburg, formerly of Glendolden, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Paramount Senior Living. She was the loving wife of the late Donald C. Clarenbach, who passed away March 13, 2011; together they shared 42 years of marriage.
Born March 10, 1946, in Media, she was a daughter of the late William and Hazel V. (Cole) Paul.
Dot enjoyed spending time with her family, playing games with her grandchildren and cross stitching. Dot has been active in church her entire life, most recently attending Memorial Baptist Church.
Dot is survived by her son Timothy D. Clarenbach and his wife Heidi (McFeaters) of Gettysburg; and her grandchildren, Emily and Evan. Dottie is also survived by many loving extended family members and friends.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak across America, the family will have a private service and there will be no public viewing or service. There may be a memorial service to celebrate the life of Dorothy at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Memorial Baptist Church-Mission Youth, 1096 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Services are under the direction of Peters Funeral Home Inc. in Gettysburg.
To share memories of Dorothy L. “Dot” (Paul) Clarenbach and view a video tribute, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
