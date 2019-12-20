Jennifer L. Dori, 46, of McSherrystown, was carried away on the wings of angels on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at her home.
Born June 20, 1973 in Omaha, Nebraska, she was the daughter of the late Elizabeth (McConnell) Dori.
Jen was employed as the Director of Nursing at Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg. She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her nieces and nephews and her son and daughter-in-law.
Surviving is a son, Isaac C. Dori and wife Brianna of McSherrystown; four siblings, Gerald Dori of Hanover, John Dori of Hanover, Jessica Fink and husband Brian of Hanover, and Stephen Dori of McSherrystown; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown, with Pastor Robin Keating officiating. Burial will follow in St. Aloysius Cemetery, Littlestown. Relatives and friends will be received 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Jan. 11, 2020 at the funeral home.
Contributions in memory of Jen may be made to the American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Harrisburg, PA 17112.
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.