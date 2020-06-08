Frances S. Dutterer, 99, formerly of Carroll County, died on June 7, 2020, at the Brethren Home Community in New Oxford.
Born on Oct. 16, 1920, in Tyrone, Md., she was the daughter of the late Stanley Stonesifer and Helen (Haines) Stonesifer.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Stanley Martin Dutterer, who died on June 23, 2008.
Frances attended Taneytown High School and spent her life as a homemaker.
She enjoyed her family, singing with the Carroll County Choral Society and several church choirs, sewing, painting, going to the beach and tending to her roses. Frances was famous for her delicious fried chicken and sauerkraut.
She is survived by her son, Travis J. Dutterer (Karen); and daughters-in-law, Sheryl Dutterer and Kathie Stambaugh. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Pamela Medwid (Matt), Rachel Russell (Phoenix) and Evan Dutterer; and three great-grandchildren, Morgan and Bradley Medwid, and Cameryn Russell. She was predeceased by a son, Bruce Hull Dutterer.
Due to the COVID-19 virus and the executive orders limiting gatherings, services will be private for immediate family.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Brethren Home Community, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, PA 17350; or to Compassionate Care Hospice, 3350 Paxton St., Suite 5, Harrisburg, PA 17111.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Taneytown, Md.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
