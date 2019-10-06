Althea Marie March, age 100, of Gettysburg, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at SpiriTrust Lutheran in Gettysburg.
Born Aug. 24, 1919, in Cashtown, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Ethel (Baltzley) Ditzler. Mrs. March was predeceased by her husband Revere David March who died in 2001.
Mrs. March was a member of the Orrtanna United Methodist Church. She worked for many years for the former Rubber Heel Co. in Gettysburg and later for Knouse Foods. Mrs. March enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, working on puzzles and listening to country music.
She is survived by her two daughters, Susan M. Forsythe and husband Clarence and Patty A. Parrish and husband Tom, both of Gettysburg; three granddaughters, Kelly Shue and husband John, Kim Guise and husband Mark, and Stacey Overton and husband Blair; and five great-granddaughters, Samantha Crist, Rachel Crist, Lauren Guise, Claudia Guise and Ava Overton. Mrs. March was predeceased by her seven siblings.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at the Monahan Funeral Home, in Gettysburg, with Rev. Ken Aker officiating. Interment will be in the Flohrs Cemetery in McKnightstown. A Viewing will be held on Thursday at the funeral home from 10 to 11 a.m.
The family suggests memorials to the Orrtanna United Methodist Church, 1717 Carrolls Tract Road, Orrtanna, PA l7353.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
