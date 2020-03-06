Lura M (Fidler) Holcombe, wife of Jerry Holcombe, passed away on Feb. 29, 2020 at her home in Old Town, Florida.
She was the daughter of Guy R. and Hazel (McCadden) Fidler. Lura was born in Gettysburg on April 30, 1942. She was 77 and a graduate of Gettysburg Area High School with the class of 1960. She is survived by two children, her loving, caring daughter Jennifer Ogle and son Jeffrey Holcombe.
She also was a sweet and loving grandmother to two grandchildren. She also had one brother, Raymond Fidler in Biglerville; and two sisters, Delores Cunningham of Thomasville and Malinda McElroy of Seven Valleys. Burial was by cremation.
If you would like to make a donation in her name you can online at Wellspan Philhaven Behavioral Health.
