Margaret Y. McCleaf, 72, of Fairfield, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at her home.
Born April 29, 1947, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Garfield and Gladys (Czulak) Sterner. She was the wife of William R. McCleaf, of Fairfield, to whom she was married for 48 years.
Mrs. McCleaf was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Fairfield. She was a 1965 graduate of Delone Catholic High School. She worked for a number of years as a secretary at the Gettysburg Hospital. She was an avid reader, loved horses, and enjoyed square dancing with her husband at Village Hall in Fairfield.
In addition to her husband, Margaret is survived by her daughter Yvonne Kline and her husband Terry of Spring Grove, Pa.; her son William G. McCleaf his wife April, and their two sons, of Fairfield; her sister Evelyn Betts of Colorado; and her brother Garfield Sterner of California.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 256 Tract Road, Fairfield. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the start of Mass Wednesday morning at the church.
The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
The family suggests either a monetary donation or donating a book in memory of Margaret to the Adams County Library System.
