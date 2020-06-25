Leon B. “Pepper” Lawrence, 94, of McSherrystown, entered into God’s eternal care on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
He was the husband of Mary S. (Stratigos) Lawrence with whom he shared 70 years of marriage.
Born Dec. 17, 1925, in McSherrystown, he was the son of the late Martin G. and Lucy J. (Oaster) Lawrence.
Pepper proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II, and had tours in the North Atlantic aboard a fuel tanker and in the South Pacific. After the Navy, he worked for Hanover Wire Cloth as a tow motor operator for over 40 years, until his retirement.
Pepper was a lifetime member of the McSherrystown Home Association, McSherrystown Fish and Game Association, Hanover Home Association, New Oxford Social Club, Hanover VFW, Hanover AMVETS, and Hanover American Legion.
He enjoyed fishing and hunting, and was known for his ability to clean and butcher any game animal from deer to pheasants and turtles.
Surviving in addition to his wife, is his son, Steven N. Lawrence and wife Sharon of New Oxford; two grandchildren, Nicholas G. Lawrence of Frederick, Md., and Alexander S. Lawrence of New Oxford; and his sister Theresa Bradner of Hanover. He was preceded in death by six siblings, Earl “Piney” Lawrence, Rodney “Fritz” Lawrence, Dolores Adams, Rita (Kuhn) Roth, Gladys “Sis” Meckley, and Christine E. “Teen” Neiderer.
Due to COVID-19, services and burial will be held privately.
Contributions in memory of Pepper may be made to McSherrystown Fish and Game Association, 2 Fish and Game Roadd, New Oxford, PA 17350, or Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, 26 N. 3rd St., McSherrystown, PA 17344.
Condolences may be shared at www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com.
