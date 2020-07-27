Earl D. Buckley Sr., age 87, of Aspers, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at his home. He was born Monday, Dec. 12, 1932, in Gettysburg, the son of the late John and Iva (Kump) Buckley.
Earl was formerly employed by Cadbury Beverages in Aspers, formerly Duffy Motts, for 46 years. He loved to hunt and fish and spend time outdoors. He enjoyed woodworking and building furniture.
His wife, Beulah A. (Dennis) Buckley, passed away in 2016. He is survived by two daughters, Deborah and husband Jerry Warner of Spring Grove, and Patricia L. and husband Merton Grace of Gettysburg; two sons, Earl D. and wife Carol Buckley Jr. of York Springs, and Dennis J. Buckley and companion Dennis J. Lookenbill of Aspers; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary Clapsaddle of Orrtanna; and two brothers, Richard Buckley of York Springs, and Glenn Buckley of New Oxford. He was preceded in death by his brother Kenneth Buckley.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 31, at Dugan Funeral Home, Bendersville, with Rev. Wayne Hall officiating. Interment will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service.
The family requests that attendees abide by the state face covering order.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
