Samuel Ryan Ambrose, 24, Mountain Road, Gettysburg, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, the result of an automobile accident.
He was born July 4, 1995, in Gettysburg, the son of Lori Shelley Hogue and her husband Larry of Keller, Texas, and Brian E. Ambrose of Orrtanna.
Samuel was a 2014 graduate of Gettysburg High School and then attended Franklin County Vocational School, graduating as a welder. Most recently he was employed at Devilbiss Fabrications and Welding on the Old Harrisburg Road in Gettysburg.
Samuel enjoyed four-wheeling. He was very mechanical and was handy fixing cars. Many times going to car shows with his family and friends. He was also very good at creating art and special pieces from rod iron. Samuel loved exploring nature with his girlfriend Amber, and dog Maxwell.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Ambrose is survived by maternal grandmother, Sandy Shelley of Gettysburg; a paternal grandmother, Katherine Ambrose of Gettysburg; a sister, Rachael Ambrose and her fiancé, Josh Soliday of Gettysburg; girlfriend, Amber Shilow of Gettysburg; nieces, Brielle Soliday and Sienna Soliday; and former step-mother, Jennifer Knouse.
There will be a viewing at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg on Friday, July 26, 2019, from 12:30 p.m. until 3 p.m., followed by a service at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
