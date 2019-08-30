Myrtle Mae Wilkinson Little, 95, of Stratton Street, Gettysburg, Pa. died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at the Gettysburg Hospital.
She was born April 6, 1924 in Franklin Township, Adams County, Pa., the daughter of the late Franklin and Linnie Mae Thomas Wilkinson. Myrtle’s husband, Paul D. Little Sr., died in 1995.
Mrs. Little was a member of Mount Carmel United Methodist Church in Orrtanna, Pa. For 48 years she was employed by the Rosensteel family in Gettysburg at both their home and at the Electric Map. Myrtle enjoyed crafts, sewing, bingo, gardening and being with her friends at Harold Court and the Senior Center.
Mrs. Little is survived by: a son, Dwight “Doug” Little and his wife Belinda of Littlestown, Pa.; a daughter, Doris J. Little of Quincy, Mich.; two step-sons, Paul D. Little Jr. and his wife Emma Jo of Gettysburg, Pa., and William C. Little of Gettysburg, Pa.; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, David E. Little, a daughter, Paula M. Little, a stepson, Robert H. R. Little, and a stepdaughter, Betty Snyder.
Graveside funeral services will be held, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. from Evergreen Cemetery with Rev. Ken Aker officiating. There will be a viewing at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
