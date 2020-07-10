Mary M. Ott, 90, of Orrtanna, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at her home.
Born Aug. 4, 1929, in Waynesboro, Pa., she was the daughter of the late James S. and Elizabeth I. (Shindledecker) Stoops.
Mary was predeceased by her husband, Leroy Ott.
She had been employed by the Stanley Co. in Chambersburg, Pa., for many years and retired as manager of the Ski Liberty Café where she served for several years. Mary enjoyed her trips to Maine, playing bingo, and knitting.
She is survived by a brother, Richard M. Stoops of Milford, Del., and many nieces and nephews. Mary was predeceased by eight siblings, Opel Saddler, Zoe Haines, Dorothy Stoops, Peggy Swisher, JoAnn Sharrar, Elsie Davis, William Stoops and Robert Stoops.
A private interment will held in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
