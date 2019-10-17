Katherine Perrine Schneider, 95, Gettysburg, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at the Gettysburg Hospital.
She was born Dec. 29, 1923, in Monmouth Junction, N.J., the daughter of the late George VanDyke and Sarah Ella Major Allen Perrine. Her husband Dr. Henry Schneider III died in 1998.
Mrs. Schneider was an active member of the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church where she served as a member of the session and for 25 years as Sunday school teacher and superintendent. Katherine was a 1944 graduate of Montclair University and in 1980 received her master’s degree from McDaniel College. She taught school in Roselle Park, N.J., and Gettysburg for a number of years.
Mrs. Schneider was a member of the Adams County Historical Society, Gettysburg Teacups, and the AAUW. She was a former board member of the Gettysburg YWCA, Habitat for Humanity, SCCAP, Friends of the Library and the Carlisle Presbytery. Katherine was a volunteer for the Gettysburg YWCA Elderhostel, the Friends of the Library, and the Gettysburg Hospital Thrift Shop.
Mrs. Schneider is survived by four children, Nancy Schneider of Gettysburg, Linda S. Miller of Gettysburg, Martha S. Garrett and her husband David L. of Rehoboth Beach, Del., and Henry P. Schneider and his wife Tricia Carter of San Diego, Calif.; 11 grandchildren, Lisa (Brett) Hill, Mary (Chris) Cinker, Douglas (Tara) Miller, Brent Miller, Melissa (Matt) Knobloch, Erin Miller, Joseph (Hannah) Harner, Betsy (Kyle) Ohnstad, Kate Harner, Garrett Schneider, and Jessica Schneider; 11 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Doris P. Heisey of Jersey Shore, Pa. and, E. Jane Cox of Hightstown, Pa.; and a brother W. Grover Perrine of Tucson, Ariz. She was predeceased by two brothers, William H. Perrine and J. David Perrine.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at 4 p.m. at the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church with Rev. Dr. David Wright and Rev. Louis Nyiri officiating. Interment will be private at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, 208 Baltimore St., Gettysburg, PA 17325; or the Adams County Public Library, 140 Baltimore St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.