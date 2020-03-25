Jeanne Spahr Henderson, 92, of Mechanicsburg, Pa., passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020, at the UPMC Pinnacle Health-West Shore Hospital, Mechanicsburg, Pa.
Born on May 14, 1927, in Gettysburg, she is the daughter of the late Raymond W. and Bertha (Riggs) Spahr, and she was the widow of Dr. Ralph E. Henderson who died in 1996.
Jeanne was a 1945 graduate of Gettysburg High School. She was a Gettysburg Borough tax collector for 12 years until her retirement. Jeanne was a member of the Gettysburg Business and Professional Women’s Club, a former Girl Scout leader, Sunday school teacher, and a member of the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Camp Hill, Pa.
She is survived by her three children, Nancy J. Harner and husband Alfred Phipps of Hummelstown, Pa., Robert H. Harner and wife Maryellen of Camp Hill, Pa., and Cathy Harner of Gettysburg; three grandchildren, Joseph Harner, Elizabeth Harner Ohnstad, and Katherine Harner; and three great-grandchildren, Adaline, Cora Jeanne, Willa.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Raymond W. Spahr, Robert L. Spahr, H. James Spahr; and one sister Bertha E Moll.
All funeral services will be private, and burial will be handled at the convenience of the family in Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg.
Myers-Harner Funeral & Cremation Services, Camp Hill, Pa., has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations for food insecure children can be submitted in Jeanne’s memory to Ruth’s Harvest Gettysburg, P.O. Box 4771, Gettysburg, PA 17325 or online at www.ruthsharvestgettysburg.org.
