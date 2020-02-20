Trenton Harder, Bermudian Springs wrestling: Harder became Bermudian's first four-time sectional champion by winning the 152-pound weight class in the Class 2A Section 1 tournament.

Sarah Hardy, Biglerville swimming: Hard won the 100 breaststroke and placed second in the 200 IM at the Mid Penn Plunge.

Dylan Reinert, Gettysburg wrestling: Reinert became Gettysburg's first four-time sectional champion by winning the 170-pound title at the Class 3A Section 4 Tournament

Nick Croghan, Delone Catholic swimming: Croghan won the 200 IM and placed second in the 100 fly at the Mid Penn Plunge.

Connor Brown, Littlestown wrestling: Brown knocked off the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds to win the 113-pound title at the Class 2A Section 1 Tournament

