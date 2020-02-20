Beverly P. Leckemby, 86, formerly of Fairfield, died Wednesday evening, Feb. 19, 2020, at Lorien Hospice in Taneytown, Md.
Born July 21, 1933, in Medford, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Augustine P. and Ruth A. (Tobin) Pons. She was the wife of the late William R. Leckemby Jr.
Beverly loved to play golf and was a fan of the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Redskins, but most of all enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by her two sons, William Leckemby III and his wife Stephanie of Sterling, Va., and Stephen Leckemby and his wife Tamie of Carroll Valley; four grandchildren, Connor Leckemby, Meagan Leckemby, William Leckemby IV, and Jason Leckemby; and one great-grandson Layne Leckemby. She was preceded in death by her sister Marilyn Ford, and her brother Robert Pons.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 27 E. Main St., Fairfield. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon, Feb. 23, 2020, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society or to a charity of your choice.
