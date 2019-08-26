Donald R. Moul, age 91, and living at Lake Heritage, Gettysburg, died peacefully at his home on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, surrounded by family and loved ones.
Donald was born on Feb. 24, 1928, in East Berlin. He was the son of George and Margaret (Shetter) Moul.
He met his wife Doris and was married 59 years and 10 months, until her death in 2009.
Don was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Gettysburg. Prior to joining St. James, he was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of East Berlin.
He is survived by his five sons, Donald II and wife Holly of York, Pa., Douglas and wife Deena of Miami, Fla., David and wife Leslie of York, Pa., Dennis and wife Dotty of Gettysburg, and state Rep. Daniel and wife Lori of Conewago Township. He leaves behind seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A person of special mention in Don’s life was Paulette Smith, his loving companion with whom he spent his last 10 years. He is also survived by his sister Margaret (Peggy) Carli of York, Pa.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a graduate of East Berlin High School and class president. Immediately after high school, Don joined the Merchant Marines/Coast Guard during World War II and was honorably discharged. He then opened Donnie’s Grocery & Meat Market in East Berlin. He sold stainless steel cookware door-to-door and did cooking demonstrations as well. He entered into the horse business with his father and was the co-founder of the International Trotting & Pacing Association.
He and his wife Doris owned Don-Dor Stables, which was a standard-bred racing and breeding farm.
Later in life, Don and his wife Doris became very active in Republican politics in Adams County. Don was appointed by Gov. Thornburgh as executive director of Dog Law Enforcement in the PA Dept. of Agriculture for eight years. He retired from government to run his real estate business.
In retirement, Don and his wife Doris enjoyed wintering at Hawthorne, their Florida home in Leesburg, Fla., for 15 years.
A funeral service to celebrate and remember Don’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, at St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St., Gettysburg, with Rev. Michael E. Allwein officiating. A visitation and time to share memories with the family will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at the church. Upon the conclusion of the church service there will be a procession to Rest Haven Cemetery in Hanover for graveside services. Serving as pallbearers will be Donald Moul II, Douglas Moul, David Moul, Dennis Moul, Daniel Moul, Ryan Moul, Seth Moul and Aiden Howson-Lewis.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Donald may be made to Saint James Lutheran Church, 109 York St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Kenworthy Funeral Home Inc. Hanover, Pa.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
