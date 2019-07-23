Noreen M. (Swope) Green, 72, of Gettysburg, passed away tragically on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Atlantic City, N.J. She was the loving wife of Raymond T. Green; together they shared 42 years of marriage.
Born Aug. 19, 1946, in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Roy D. Sr. and Marian E. (Englebert) Swope.
Noreen was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother; she cherished her family and the time spent with them. Noreen was a graduate of Gettysburg High School, Class of 1964 and worked as a bus driver for Gettysburg School District for over 40 years. In her free time, Noreen enjoyed fishing, camping and being outdoors.
In addition to her husband, Noreen is survived by two daughters, Kimberly Warner and her husband Richard of Gettysburg, and Sharon E. Miller of Gettysburg; three granddaughters, Jessica Mullinix and her husband Thomas of Hanover, Kayla Nieves and her husband Brandon of Hanover, and Kassandra Miller formerly of Gettysburg; three great-grandchildren, Tyler Duvall, Selena Miller, and Ariel Miller; and three stepchildren, Tina Watkins, Norma Grantham and Raymond B. Green. Noreen is also survived by many loving extended family members and friends.
In addition to her parents, Noreen was preceded in death by a brother, Roy Swope Jr. and his wife Peg.
There will be no public viewing. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Noreen will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Peters Funeral Home, 321 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, with Rev. Dave Roberts officiating. A time to share memories with the family will be on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. After the memorial service friends and family are welcome to join together for a luncheon at 1 p.m. at the Great Conewago Presbyterian Church located at 174 Red Bridge Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Burial will be private at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To share memories of Noreen M. (Swope) Green, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
