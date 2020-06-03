Doris M. Dolly, 82, of Fairfield, joined the love of her life in Heaven Wednesday morning, June 3, 2020.
Born June 19, 1937, in Chambersburg, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Marvin and Lula (McCleary) Armstrong. She was the devoted wife for 39 years to the late Gerald “Gene” Dolly who passed in 1997.
Doris was a member of Foursquare Church, Gettysburg. She worked for many years as a bank teller at the former Farmer’s Bank, and after her retirement she worked arranging flowers and in various gift shops. She loved working in the yard, cooking for her family weekly, the New York Yankees, and all of her dogs, but most of all her family.
Doris is survived by her daughter, Lori Regnier and husband Jimmy of Fairfield; her three grandchildren, Jamie Fisher and husband Ricky, Kelly Harbaugh and husband Richie, and Brandy Greenwald and husband Wayne Southern; her six great-grandchildren, Claire Fisher, Caroline Fisher, Cooper Fisher, Riley Harbaugh, Olivia Harbaugh, and Emma Greenwald. Doris is also survived by her brother, Robert Armstrong. She is predeceased by her brother Jack Armstrong and granddaughter Ashley Regnier.
Funeral services, being handled by the Monahan Funeral Home, will be private due to the COVID-19 restrictions.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Doris’ name may be made to Foursquare Church, 328 W. Middle St., Gettysburg, PA 17325, or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
