Fred Herring, age 86, formerly of 45 Lakeview Drive, Gettysburg departed this life on Aug. 21, 2020, at 11:43 p.m.
Mr. Herring was the husband of Nina E. (Sites) Herring and the son of the late Cleason A. and Nelda I. Herring. He was born on Feb. 23, 1934, at his parents’ home in Fairfield and was attended by Dr. and Mrs. Ira Henderson.
Fred was a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church in Fairfield with the exception of living in West Virginia and Michigan, where he attended the Methodist church and was a lay leader and Sunday school teacher. At St. John he served on the church council, worship committee, alter guild, communication assistant and usher.
Fred graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1952, served in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict and graduated from Gettysburg College in 1958. His first job was with the Adams County National Bank. Following college, he worked in the fruit processing industry for 40 years: 25 with C.H. Musselman Co.; and 15 years with Knouse Foods. During those years he served in various management capacities including purchasing director with Musselman and plant manager at Paw Paw, Mich., and Biglerville and Orrtanna. He retired in March of 1998 and was content to read, travel, mingle with friends, play golf and above all, visit with family. Over the years he was involved with the Lions, Masons, Boy Scouts, Gettysburg Country Club and most recently two Romeo (Retired Old Men Eating Out) groups.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years; two sons and their wives, Dr. Chris Herring and Cindy of Caledonia, Mich., and David and Norma Herring of Gettysburg; three grandchildren and their spouses, Jennifer and David Dakin of Byron Center, Mich., Amy and Ryan Adams of Dewitt, Mich., and John Herring of Elkhart, Ind.; five great-granddaughters and one great-grandson, Annalyn, Jordyn and Harper Dakin and Natalie, Ava and Landon Adams. Fred was predeceased by two infant sons.
A private family memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 5 at, the Beeler-Gores Funeral Home in Middleville. The family welcomes you to join them virtually on the funeral home’s website at 12 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. John Lutheran Church.
Please visit www.beelergoresfuneral.com to share a memory or to leave a condolence message for Fred’s family.
