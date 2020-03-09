Ruth Hynson, 90, formerly of East Berlin, passed away on Feb. 28, 2020 in Center Point, Iowa.
Born March 6, 1929 in Munhall, Pa., she was predeceased by her parents, Edna (Schaltenbrand) and Wilfred Hallam; three brothers; and husband Leon O. Hynson.
To sign the guestbook, visit www.rachelhynson.wixsite.com/ruthhynson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.