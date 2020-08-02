Donna C. Miller, 79, of Gardners, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Carlisle Hospital surrounded by her family.
She was born July 7, 1941; the beloved child to the late R. Ray and Margie (Showers) Weidner. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, Rodney S. Miller Jr.
Donna graduated from Carlisle High School in 1959 and was a graduate of Central Pennsylvania Business School, class of 1961. She owned and operated Miller's Tree Farm in Gardners. Donna was an employee of Knouse Foods for 35 years, where she was a devoted salesperson who enjoyed working with her customers and attending many food shows.
Donna was a life member of Mount Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Goodyear. She enjoyed spending time with her church family, serving as the choir director for over 50 years, teaching Sunday School, and was a member of the Ladies Aid Association. She kept a busy social calendar and looked forward to breakfasts with her CHS 1959 classmates, lunches with the Ladies of the Red Hat Society, and dinners with her many close friends. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family relaxing and celebrating life.
Donna is survived by two daughters, Jodi Holsopple (Terry) and Tammi Beamer (Rodney), both of Gardners; three granddaughters, Tasha Beamer (Nick Bohacz) of Richboro, Amber Holsopple of Pittsburgh, and Heather Beamer (Jarred Sharpe) of Grantham; and a special great-grandson, Nicholas J. Bohacz of Richboro. She will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and furr-grandchildren.
Private services will be held for the family with Pastor David Clark officiating, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4200 Carlisle Rd., Gardners, PA 17324. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. Online condolences to the family can be made at www.HollingerFuneralHome.com.
