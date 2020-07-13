Julia Evelyn Matthews, 98, formerly of Littlestown, died Sunday, July 12, at SpiriTrust Lutheran The Village at Utz Terrace, Hanover.
Born Aug. 20, 1921, in Elkins, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Elam C. and Olive (Palmer) Wyatt.
Evelyn was a bookkeeper at Hadco Products Inc. of Littlestown for 20 years retiring in 1986.
Surviving are her son, David Matthews of Littlestown; daughter-in-law, Nancy Ammons of Hanover; son-in-law, Dale Thomas of Littlestown; her seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Evelyn was predeceased by her daughter Sandra Jean Sharpley; her son Robert Allen Ammons; her daughter Janet Thomas; her three brothers, Virgil, Eston and Lawrence Wyatt; and her two sisters, Trecie Dillon and Freda Shultz.
Evelyn was a member of Barts Centenary United Methodist Church, Littlestown.
Graveside service is Thursday, July 16, at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg, with Pastor Tammy Blose officiating. There will be no viewing.
Memorials in Evelyn’s name may be sent to her church at 50 E. King St., Littlestown, PA 17340.
