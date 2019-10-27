James H. Ritchie Jr., 71, of Gettysburg, son of the late James H. Ritchie Sr. of West Virginia and the late Ray and Charity Pritt Speelman of Gettysburg died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.
He was born Oct. 19, 1948, in West Virginia. James graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1967.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Deb Ritchie.
Jim attended Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary (Saint Mary’s) in Fairfield. He was baptized Catholic in 1999. He was an active Eucharistic minister and altar server for his church. Jim also donated his time to maintain the church grounds.
He enjoyed listening to music, spending time with his children and grandchildren and watching them play football. He also loved the Philadelphia Eagles.
Jim served his country for 37 years. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was later a contractor during Desert Storm and Desert Shield conflicts. He was employed by Letterkenny Army Depot for 30 years as an electrical mechanic.
In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by his siblings, Bill Pritt of Abbottstown, Lillian “Sis” Crouse and Connie Brown of Delaware, and Kay Holland and Clarence Ritchie of Gettysburg; children, Michelle Milhimes and her husband Scott of Gettysburg, JP Wolfe of Arizona, Maria Wagner and her husband Tim of York Springs, and James Sanders Jr. and his wife JoAnn of Aspers; five grandchildren, Logan Milhimes, Haiden Milhimes, Raymond Wagner, Clayton Wagner, and Dylan Sharrah.
He is preceded in death by his brother Russell Ritchie of Biglerville.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Fairfield, with Father Peter DiTomasso as celebrant, and Father Robert Malagasi as homilist. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.