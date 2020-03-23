Richard A. Chrismer, age 80, of York, died at 12:46 p.m. Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Misericordia Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born on Aug. 1, 1939, in Mount Pleasant Township, Adams County, a son of the late John E. “Jake” and Mary Catherine (Gebhart) Chrismer, he served in the US Marine Corps and worked at Red Lion Controls. He was a member of Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church.
Mr. Chrismer is survived by three daughters, Teresa Bush, Kimberly Carter, and Stacie Strine; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Karen Chrismer and Judy Chrismer; and numerous nieces and nephews, including Cheryl Chrismer. He was also preceded in death by a grandson Brian Speelman; and four brothers, Donald, Lonnie, and Larry Chrismer, and John Chrismer Jr.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, March 27, 2020, at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc., 863 S. George St., York, with his pastor, the Rev. Daniel Richards, officiating. Viewing will be 9:30-10 a.m. Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery, with military honors presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Rose of Lima Church, 950 W. Market St., York, PA 17401; Misericordia Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 998 S. Russell St., York, PA 17402; or to Homeland Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way #270, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
