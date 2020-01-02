Maxine L. Cool, 74, 140 W. Main St., Fairfield, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at the Gettysburg Hospital.
She was born in Quincy, Fla., on Sept. 11, 1945, the daughter of the late Clarence and Lillie Thomas Renfroe. Maxine is preceded in death by her three brothers, Marcus, Marion, and Sterling Renfroe. Maxine is survived by her husband of 53 glorious years, Francis L. Cool; a daughter Mary E. Pryor and her husband Dwight of Fairfield; a son Christopher S. Cool and his companion Jamie Morris of Fairfield; a granddaughter Kenzie Pryor; a sister Nancy Story of Bluntstown, Fla.; and two brothers, Carl (Michelle) Renfroe of Kingsland, Ga., and Randall (Flossie) Renfroe of Blountstown, Fla.
Maxine was a graduate of Quincy High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army. She met the love of her life in 1962 on a blind date, and the rest is history. For many years as she followed her husband’s career around the world she worked as a dental assistant on various military bases.
Following her return to Fairfield, she was employed for FEMA at the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg involved with housing and transportation for the students. She retired after 22 years of service. Maxine and her husband enjoyed traveling and spending time with their family.
A home-going memorial service will be held Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Fairfield, at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. After the service please help celebrate this incredible woman with food and fellowship in the Fairfield Village Hall. Please feel free to bring refreshments to hall.
Entombment will be in Ft. Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, Pa., at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Wounded Warriors Foundation, 1117 Country Club Lane, Camp Hill, PA 17911.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
