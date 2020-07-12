Kathryn E. Sanders, 97, of Hanover, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Homewood at Plum Creek.
Born on Monday, April 16, 1923, in Arendtsville, she was a daughter of the late Allen and Maude Ketterman Miller. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, William A. Sanders, who died in 2009; a grandson, Bryan Swartz; her brothers; John and Harold Miller; and her sister; Anna Miller Taylor. Kathryn was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on York Street and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards, and spending time with family.
Survivors include her daughters, Bonita K. Slutzky, of Blue Bell, and Karen L. Swartz, of Hanover; five grandchildren, Lauren Seigman, Mallorie Swartz Kelley, Kendra Swartz, Chadd Slutzky, and his wife, Danielle, and Brooke Slutzky Mullen; and seven great-grandchildren, Blake, Jon and Remy Mullen, Aubrey and Brayden Slutzky, and Dawson and Mila Seigman.
Memorial contributions can be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children; 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com
