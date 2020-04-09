Francis C. “Sim” Warner, 83, of Littlestown passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020. He was the husband of the late Laurna Bowers Warner, with whom he shared 49 years of marriage, until her passing on May 5, 2010.
Born on Oct. 27, 1936, in Adams County, Sim was the son of the late Raymond W. and Helen E. Warner. He graduated from Littlestown High School in 1955. He later moved to New York where he began working for TWA at New York International Airport. He was later transferred to Baltimore Washington International Airport and eventually to Harrisburg International Airport. His final transfer was back to BWI where he retired after 40 years of service.
In his younger years, Sim was active in sports, and enjoyed playing basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball and tennis. He also enjoyed coaching Little League Baseball and playing golf and cards. Sim was a lifelong member of The Fraternal Order of Eagles in Littlestown.
More recently, he began collecting angels and now has more than 2,000 of them displayed in his home.
Surviving are two daughters, Teri Bentzel and husband Bryan, and Sarah Warner and wife Katie; two granddaughters, Kali Barsh and husband Jesse, and Kobi Bentzel; and one great-granddaughter Kinsley Barsh. Sim was preceded in death by three sisters, Pearl Warner, Gloria “Sis” Barnes, and Shirley “Nook” Kuhn; and three brothers, William, Edward and Fred Warner.
Per Sim’s request, a private graveside memorial will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made in Sim’s memory to the VNA of Hanover and Spring Grove, 440 Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331.
The family has entrusted Mr. Warner's care to Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home in McConnellsburg, Pa.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelso-corneliusfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.