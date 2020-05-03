Kealey “Kiwi” Ann Menges was born sleeping on May 3, 2020 at UPMC Hanover Hospital.
She will live on in the hearts of her mommy and daddy, Kasey Harbaugh and Blaze Menges; her big sister, Kayden; and her big brother, Keaton; her grandparents, “Nana” Candy Harbaugh and “Pap” Scott Harbaugh; her “Pappy” Ronald and “Mommaw” Janice Reed; her aunt Ashley “Ahwee” Harbaugh; her “Mimi” Terri Sartori; “Papal” Jerry Esaley; and her great aunts, uncles and cousins
There will be no public viewing or services and burial will be private at a later date.
Donations in Kealey’s memory can be directed to Sweet Grace Ministries to help the heart of families who go through such heartache.
“There is no footprint to small that it cannot leave an imprint on this world,” author unknown.
