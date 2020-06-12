Gladys E. (Baumgardner) Wise, 101 years, 5 months, 29 days, of Hanover, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, June 11, 2020. She was the beloved wife of 39 years to the late Ross W. Wise who passed away on April 16, 1992.
Born Dec. 13, 1918, in Littlestown, she was a daughter of the late Peter and Alverta (Unger) Baumgardner.
Mrs. Wise worked for Coulson Hill Company in Hanover where she retired after 35 years. She is fondly remembered as a woman who loved her family, loved life and loved flowers.
Gladys is survived by five children, Donald M. Wagner of Selins Grove, Audrey R. DeHaven (the late Earl) of East Berlin, Gary E. Little (Dolores) of Hanover, Fred L. Little (Carolann) of Hanover and Victoria M. Nicholson (Daniel) of New Oxford; 17 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; 23 great-great-grandchildren; as well as many loving nieces, nephews and other loving family members.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two children, Richard M. Wagner and Shirley A. Baumgardner; two grandchildren, Joseph Little and Michelle Stahl; and two great-grandchildren, Casey Staub and Jason Wolf.
A funeral service to celebrate the life of Gladys Wise will be held on Wednesday, June 17 at 11 a.m. at Christ United Church of Christ, 131 Christ Church Road in Littlestown with Rev. Craig E. Arentz officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will also be on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the start of the service at the church.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to Christ United Church of Christ at the above address, or to VNA Hospice, 440 N. Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331.
Services are under the direction of Wetzel Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. in Hanover.
To share condolences, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
