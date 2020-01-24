Noreen P. “Peg” Shealer, 94, of Gettysburg, Pa., passed away on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at the Gettysburg Hospital after a brief illness.
Born in Nuneaton, England on Dec. 10, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Henry Harry and Sarah Jane (Moore) Hartland. Peg was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Leonard Martin Shealer, who died in 2013.
Peg was a member of the Gettysburg United Methodist Church and was active with the Bible Club and volunteering at the church’s thrift shop. She was a member of the Biglerville Garden Club, the Annie Danner Club, and enjoyed playing in several card clubs.
Peg is survived by her four children, Peggy Ann Ulery of Pensacola, Fla., Ronald M. Shealer of Wrightsville, Pa., Susan E. Hartman of Evergreen Colo., and Michael L. Shealer of Gettysburg, Pa.; five grandchildren, Corry Shealer, Tim Shealer, Sarah Bay, Allison Hartman and Hayley Shealer; three great grandchildren, Will Shealer, Emercyn Shealer, and Avery Bay; a brother, Raymond Hartland of Silver Spring, Md.; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, Ronald Hartland and Terrance Hartland.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg with Rev. Rick Smith officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. The family suggests memorials to the Gettysburg United Methodist Church, 30 W. High St. Gettysburg, PA l7325. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
