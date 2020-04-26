Wendell S. Felix, 79, of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. He was the husband of Nancy L. (Little) Felix who died April 17, 2013.
Born April 28, 1940 in Hanover, he was the son of the late A. Curtis and Hilda E. (Holtzner) Felix.
Wendell was retired from Miller Chemical in Hanover with over 40 years of service. He was a 1958 graduate of Eichelberger High School, a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hanover, McSherrystown Moose, McSherrystown Home Assoc., Hanover Eagles, Hanover Republican Club and Penn Township Fire Co. Station #49. Wendell was a veteran of the US Navy, a Penn Township commissioner, past Hanover Borough councilman, and officiated high school football for 31 years.
Surviving are three children, David Felix and fiancé Jody Becker of Hanover, Melissa Krysiak and husband Rick of Hanover and Sharon Fisher and husband Harvey “Smoke” of Hanover; seven grandchildren, Richard Felix, Kera Krysiak, Jesse Fisher, Kyle Krysiak, Curt Felix, Koby Krysiak and Josh Fisher; nine great-grandchildren, Sophia, Isaiah, Carter, Connor, Evie, Milena, Kyleigh, Lyndi, and Kolton; and a brother, Darryl Felix of Hanover.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover. A memorial mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hanover at a later date.
Contributions in memory of Wendell S. Felix may be made to the American Cancer Society of Central Pennsylvania, 1004 N. Juniata St., Hollidaysburg, PA 16648.
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
