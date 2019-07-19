Alice Vera Bauer MacRonald Rinda passed peacefully on July 17, 2019 at the age of 94.
Alice was born on Aug. 19, 1924 in Brooklyn, New York to Helen (nee Kranz) and Harold Bauer. She was also the step daughter of Alexander Williamson. On Oct. 17, 1944 she wed Albert B. MacRonald. They were married 44 years until his passing on Nov. 7, 1988.
She spent her professional career as an insurance policy typist until her retirement at age 62. On Aug. 26, 1995 she wed Rudolph J. Rinda of New Milford, New Jersey. They were married 19 years until his passing on Feb. 17, 2015. Shortly thereafter she moved to Gettysburg. Alice is survived by her beloved family, brother Vincent Bauer and his wife Ora Jane of Hackettstown, N.J.; her son Richard MacRonald and his wife Lorayne of North Las Vegas, Nevada; her daughter Eileen (nee MacRonald) Dimino and her husband Steven of Gettysburg; step-children Robert Rinda and his wife Nancy of Avon, North Carolina, Richard Rinda and his wife Dorothy of Park Ridge, New Jersey; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and her beloved cat, Randy. She was pre-deceased by her brother Harold Bauer and step-sister Irene Williamson Cooper. Final arrangements are being directed by Monahan Funeral Home and online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com. At the family’s request, there will be no viewing. Internment will be at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale, Long Island, New York at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Alice’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, the American Heart Association or the ASPCA. The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Gettysburg Hospital, Genesis Gettysburg Center and Asera Care Hospice for their caring and compassion.
