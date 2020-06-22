David H. Krebs Sr. died on June 17, 2020, at the age of 84. He was born in Baltimore, Md., on Sept. 2, 1935, the son of the late Mary S. Krebs and Hall B. Krebs.
He was the husband of Jackie Krebs, to whom he was married for 34 years.
He had two sons, David Jr. and wife Jenie of Naples, Fla., and Tim who predeceased him on March 23, 2019, and wife Katie of Fayetteville, Pa. He is survived by two brothers, Dick of Westminster, Md., and Don and wife Gail of Baltimore, Md. Also surviving are stepchildren Bryon Giddens White and Lisa of Chicago, Ill., Dan White and Kelly of Fredericksburg, Va., Steph Lowe and Rick of Middletown, Md., and Scott White of Bethlehem, Pa. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; as well as three nieces and three nephews. He was predeceased by three granddaughters.
He served on the church council and taught Sunday school at St. Paul’s in Littlestown, and Trinity in Taneytown, Md., and was a member of St. James in Gettysburg.
He served on the Littlestown School District’s board, was a past commander of VFW Post 6954, and was Germany Township’s secretary of 38 years.
He donated his body to the Humanity Gift Registry of PA.
There will be a memorial service at a later date for the family.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Gettysburg CARES, 117 York St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.