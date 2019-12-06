Velma M. (Griest) Pentz, 94, formerly of York Springs, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at the Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home, Carlisle.
She was born Nov. 15, 1925, in Adams County, the daughter of the late Christian F. and Clara H. (Kinter) Griest.
Velma was the widow of John R. Pentz.
She is survived by two sons, Marlin R. Pentz of Renville, Minn., and Donald E. Pentz of Wilmar, Minn.; three daugthers, Lois A. Painter of York Springs, Beverly A. Murtoff of Carlisle, and Norma J. Kough of Peoria, Ariz.; one brother Lester R. Griest of Carlisle; three sisters, Romaine M. Weidner, Dorothy H. Bream, and Joan E. Bream, all of Carlisle; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Services will be held Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Cocklin Funeral Home Inc., 30 N. Chestnut St., Dillsburg. A visitation will be held Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be held in the Chestnut Grove Cemetery, York Springs.
Memorial contributions may be made to Freedom Village USA, P.O. Box 5076, Largo, FL 33779; or the Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home, 1000 W. South St., Carlisle, PA 17013.
An online guestbook can be signed at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com.
