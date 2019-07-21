William A. Codori, 87, of Gettysburg, was called to his eternal rest Friday evening, July 19, 2019, at his daughter’s home in Gettysburg.
Born June 4, 1932, in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Charles and Mae (Shetter) Codori. He was the husband of Shirley A. (Forsythe) Codori, of Fayetteville, Pa., to whom he was married 63 years.
Mr. Codori was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Gettysburg.
He was a veteran of the United States Navy serving four years and then the United States Air Force serving his country for 17 years while working part time as a custodian at NASA on Langley AFB.
He was employed by Knouse Foods in Peach Glen and Biglerville, working for 22 years. After retiring from both careers he later worked part time at Keneco Service Station on the Biglerville Road.
He was a member of the American Legion Post 262 Biglerville, Fairfield Amvets Post 172, the Gettysburg Moose and AARP.
Bill is survived by his three children, Jesse Black and his wife Bev of Glouchester, Va., Cynthia Codori-Shultz and her husband JR of Gettysburg, and Alan Codori and his wife Ruth of Shippensburg, Pa.; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Jean Thompson and Caroline Swisher; and two brothers, Charles Codori and Fred Codori.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at St. Franics Xavier Catholic Church, 25 W. High St., Gettysburg, with Fr. Daniel Mitzel as celebrant. Entombment will be in the Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens mausoleum with full military honors being presented by the Adams County Allied Veterans. Pall bearers will be Jesse Black, Alan Codori, Loring Shultz Jr., Nate Keefer, Robban Rundgren and Ragis Codori. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday evening, July 24, 2019, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
