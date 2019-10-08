Clair “Ben” R. Showers, age 88, of Aspers, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at his home. He was born Monday, May 4, 1931, in Menallen Township, Adams County, the son of the late Edward E. and Beulah J. (Warner) Showers.
Ben graduated from Biglerville High School in 1949. He and his wife owned and operated Showers Fruit Farms, which he started in 1953, and he began the Christmas Tree Farm in 1963. He sold New England Log Homes in the 1980s. He owned John Deere Lawn and Garden Equipment, where he sold John Deere equipment and snowmobiles. Ben built many of the cabins on Bear Mountain, Round Top and Big Flat.
He was a member of Wenksville United Methodist Church, Ira E. Lady American Legion Post 262 in Biglerville, VFW of Gettysburg, Buchanan Valley Rod and Gun Club and Adams County Fruit Growers. He was a life member of the Bendersville Fire Company.
Ben loved to hunt, travel and go to casinos. He enjoyed going to sporting events of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, especially wrestling matches.
He served in the U.S. Army, earning the rank of sergeant, during the Korea War from 1951 to 1953.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Louetta C. (Pitzer) Showers. He is also survived by one daughter Kathy A. and husband Mike Smyers of Gardners; two sons, Steven C. Showers of Gardners, and Ricky R. and wife Beverly Showers of Aspers; eight grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one sister Maybelle Starner; and five brothers, Grayson, Clyde, Mervin, Fred and Charles.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Wenksville United Methodist Church, 2010 Wenksville Road, Biglerville, with Rev. Melissa Madera officiating. Interment will be in Wenksville Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Friday at the church from 9 a.m. until time of services.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wenksville United Methodist Church, 2010 Wenksville Road, Biglerville, PA 17307.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.