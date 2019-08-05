Carolyn J. Small, 84, of Gettysburg, yielded over her spirit to her creator on Monday, July 29, 2019, after a five-year period of Alzheimer’s Syndrome. She passed quietly and peacefully ending her final years of confusion and disorientation.
Carolyn was born Nov. 13, 1934, at her family home near Gettysburg to Chester and Edith (Horner) Shriver Sr. Carolyn utilized her God given virtue of compassion and love for helping others as a nursing aide at the former Annie M. Warner Hospital (Wellspan- Gettysburg Hospital) for 30 years, retiring in 1999. She spent her remaining cognitive years visiting her children and beloved grandchildren.
Carolyn is survived by her three children, Dennis Small of Oregon, Diane Bowser of Florida, and Douglas Small of West Virginia; and her only sister, Mary Louise Hunt of Harrisburg, Pa. Carolyn was also the proud and loving grandmother to Wyatt and Sydney Small (Dennis), Eric and Madison Small (Douglas) and Justin and Ashley Bowser (Diane). She was predeceased by her parents and her only brother, Chester Shriver Jr.
Graveside services and interment will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug.10, 2019, at the Evergreen Cemetery, 799 Baltimore St., Gettysburg. The family will receive friends following the interment at the Charles Sterner Community Center, 545 Long Lane, Gettysburg.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
