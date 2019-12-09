Dorothy B. Heller, age 92, of Biglerville, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Gettysburg Hospital. She was born Sunday, May 22, 1927, in Menallen Township, Adams County, the daughter of the late Adam Waybright and Catherine D. (Kuhn) Black Sr.
Dorothy graduated from Arendtsville Vocational High School in 1945. She was formerly employed at the Mechanicsburg Naval Depot for 37 years. She was a member of Biglerville Historical Society.
Her husband Charles C. Heller passed away in 1968. Her companion Kenneth Dunbar passed in 2002.
She is survived by her son Barry E. Heller of Gardners; stepsons, Carl Dunbar of Elizabethtown, and Kenneth Dunbar of Virginia; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by six sisters, Ruth Gulden, Sarah Taylor, Alice Showers, Edna Showers, Marvel McCauslin, and Mearl Miller; and four brothers, John Black, A. Waybright Black Jr., Charles Black and Donald Black.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Dugan Funeral Home with Rev. Melissa Madara officiating. Interment will be in Wenksville Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
